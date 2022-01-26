Sit Investment Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in RingCentral by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 71.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 57.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG opened at $159.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.59. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.15 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RNG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.14.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

