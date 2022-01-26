Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,755 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $121.37 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

