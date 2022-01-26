Sit Investment Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

STAA opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.31 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.