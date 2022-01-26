Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 102,759 Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,759 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNY. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 41.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 139.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of BNY opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

