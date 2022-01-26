Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.