Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 220,465 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 220,465 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AFT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,345,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of AFT stock opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.