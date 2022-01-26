Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 296,248 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,642,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,248 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 89.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 98.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

