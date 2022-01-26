Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 296,248 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296,248 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 2.55% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,230,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of DHY stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.