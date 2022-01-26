Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 44,158 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,158 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 1.26% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 215,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQT opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

