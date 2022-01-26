Sit Investment Associates Inc. Takes $2.89 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,212,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.55. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

