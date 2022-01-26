Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,286 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.31.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.90.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

