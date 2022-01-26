Sit Investment Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after acquiring an additional 164,983 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,874,000 after buying an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after buying an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,957,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 218,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.86. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

NSRGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

