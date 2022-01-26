SiTime (SITM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime stock opened at $194.57 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $58,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,580 shares of company stock valued at $21,141,129. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SiTime by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SiTime by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

