Skrumble Network Price Reaches $0.0022 (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $2.21 million and $174,473.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.