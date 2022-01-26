Skycoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $97,574.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $97,574.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00049279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.85 or 0.06694856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,848.38 or 1.00329206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00052648 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

