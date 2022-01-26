Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SKY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 71,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 13,266 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

