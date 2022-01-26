Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLTTF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

