SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Board Announces Stock Repurchase Plan

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SLM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. 3,389,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,365. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59. SLM has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

