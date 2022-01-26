SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,365. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SLM stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of SLM worth $37,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

