Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 66368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. Analysts forecast that Small Pharma Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)

Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

