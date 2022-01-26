Small Pharma (CVE:DMT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.22

Small Pharma Inc. (CVE:DMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 66368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33.
Small Pharma Company Profile (CVE:DMT)
Small Pharma Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company that develops a rapid-acting antidepressant to treat patients with depression. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
