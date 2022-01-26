SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT Raised to $33.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Shares of SMBK opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.63.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.
About SmartFinancial
SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.
