SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) PT Raised to $33.00

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

Shares of SMBK opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.