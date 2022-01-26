Smartlands Network (SLT) Price Reaches $2.78

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00007730 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $14.20 million and $45,959.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00041061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Smartlands Network Coin Profile

Smartlands Network is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Smartlands Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

