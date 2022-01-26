SmartMesh Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $87,756.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $87,756.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmartMesh Profile

SMT is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

