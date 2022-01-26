SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Up 7.4%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) shot up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 7.68 and last traded at 7.53. 44,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,094,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 9.44.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

About SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

