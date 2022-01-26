Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz Sells 5,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $218,580.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $207,690.00.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $54.77. 1,376,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,271. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.72. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

