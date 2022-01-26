Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Snap worth $682,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,998,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,642,567.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,270,432.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.97. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. Cowen downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

