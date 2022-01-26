Snowball Price Hits $0.25 (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Snowball has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. Snowball has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $29,577.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.64 or 0.06678638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,960.29 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052382 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,441,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,692,455 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.