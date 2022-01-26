SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0441 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

