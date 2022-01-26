Soda Coin (SOC) Price Down 29.1% This Week

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Soda Coin has a total market cap of $26.28 million and approximately $10.03 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00040729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005956 BTC.

About Soda Coin

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

