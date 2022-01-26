Soditic Asset Management LLP Has $6.17 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up about 2.9% of Soditic Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Soditic Asset Management LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in eBay by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,804 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 117,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,583,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

