SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Shares Down 8.5%

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) fell 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.19. 70,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 50,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64.

About SOL Global Investments (OTCMKTS:SOLCF)

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a principal investment firm with a focus on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Scythian Biosciences Corp. and changed its name to SOL Global Investments Corp. in October 2018. SOL Global Investments Corp.

