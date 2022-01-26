SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,069 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $70,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 254,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,029 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $212.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.69. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

