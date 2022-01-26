Solrise Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $614,134.00 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and approximately $614,134.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048730 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,385.92 or 0.06637582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,847.22 or 0.99726190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050904 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,629,825 coins and its circulating supply is 49,207,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

