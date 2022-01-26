SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Trading 7.9% Higher

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.77 and last traded at $8.60. 12,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,083,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Several analysts have commented on SLGC shares. Cowen began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.95.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth about $247,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at $643,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $548,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

