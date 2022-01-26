Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SON shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.17. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

