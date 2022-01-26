Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.73. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 11,078 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a negative net margin of 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

