Sony Group (SONY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Sony Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sony Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

