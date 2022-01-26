SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.10. 1,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.