SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.10. 1,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 149,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,314,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,889,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
