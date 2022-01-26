South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Plans $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the bank on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

South State has increased its dividend by 39.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. South State has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

SSB stock opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. South State has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.33.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that South State will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSB. Stephens upped their price target on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.34.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of South State by 136.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

