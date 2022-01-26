Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,932 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Southside Bancshares worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $45.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

