Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,320 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,529 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after buying an additional 1,622,200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after buying an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 181.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,056,000 after buying an additional 614,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -877.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

