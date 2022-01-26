Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,984,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,501,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,522,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,081,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOVO traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,396. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $17.41.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.