Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) were up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 1,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Sow Good Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.