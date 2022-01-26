Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.49

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 58807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark New Zealand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.