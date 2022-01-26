Sparkle Loyalty Market Capitalization Hits $5,684.95 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded down 41.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market capitalization of $5,684.95 and $4.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

