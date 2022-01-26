SparksPay Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,608.53 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. SparksPay has a total market cap of $18,608.53 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,999,429 coins and its circulating supply is 10,761,355 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.