Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY) dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,211,771 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 298,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.41 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.