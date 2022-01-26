SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Position Boosted by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,540 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 31.6% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $147,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.86. 100,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084,993. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.74 and a 52-week high of $110.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

