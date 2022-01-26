SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.66

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 10802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

