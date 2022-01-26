SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,527,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 9,724,929 shares.The stock last traded at $342.46 and had previously closed at $342.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIA. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

